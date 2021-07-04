William “Bill” Henry Ozbun, 87, of South Haven, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Bronson South Haven Hospital. Bill was born May 3, 1934 in Rochester to Ralph and Louise (Kerr) Ozbun.
The family received guests from noon until the time of the celebration of life service at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Newell Chapel, 83313 M-51, Decatur. Burial followed at Lakeside Cemetery, Decatur. Memorial contributions may be given to the Al-Van Humane Society, www.al-van.org. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.newellchapel.com.
Bill was a life-long truck driver. He started in his younger years helping his dad drive milk trucks. He spent “millions of miles” hauling everything from steel, to boats, to cars and mail over a 50-year career. In 1969, he married Jane McCormick and they were happily married until her passing.
Bill is survived by his partner, Jewel; his daughters, Susan (Ted) Delater, Diane (Kevin) Bissland, Prudy (the late Dennis) Newell and Stephanie (the late Clay) Johson; 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and his sister, Charlotte (Larry) Mascho.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Ozbun; his children, Julie Kramer, Carol Laraway and Ralph Ozbun; his siblings, Russell Ozbun, Earl Ozbun and Shirley Leismer; and his parents.