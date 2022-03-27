William “Bill” R. Pugh Jr., 73, died March 7, 2022, while in his lakeside residence, peacefully gazing at the lake in Cassopolis.
He was the husband of Sheila Bardwell Pugh.
Born in Reading (Berks County) Pa., he was the late son of William R. Pugh Sr. and Katherine (Krause) Pugh.
Pugh was employed at Heath Company for 20 years, and AM General for 20 years as a graphic artist before retiring on Jan. 3, 2012.
Pugh was an amateur photographer and loved to be around water. He was a family man, and a man of character; the embodiment of love, kindness and forgiveness.
He is survived by six children, Paul (Erika Ducharme) Pugh, Jason Pugh, Michael (Jessica) Pugh, Shawn (Malini Patel) Bardwell, Shelley (Aram) Koltookian and Jerrod (Ellen) Bardwell.
He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Makenzie, Liam, Adeline, Henry, Diya, Yash, Zaven, Armen, Mason and Evan and numerous other family members.
Cremation will take place with Elkhart Cremation Services; services will be held privately, per his wishes.
Memorial contributions may be given to Promedica Hospice for the wonderful care Pugh received.