William “Bill” Reed Durand, 83 of South Haven passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 in Allegan. He was born on April 30, 1938 in South Haven to Wilfred and Juanita Durand.
Bill is survived by children, Eunice Durand, Terry (Connie) Durand, Tim (Brenda) Durand and Sarah Hoffman; grandchildren, Brandon, Bridget and Tiara; great-grandchild Keegan and sister Mary Durand.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Brenda Durand and sister Ruth Hagger.
Bill could be found riding his bike around South Haven, especially along the beach as he loved a long bike ride. Bill was a talker. He also liked to collect and fix antique radios. Bill loved his Lionel Trains and a good cup of coffee. He loved spending time and playing with his grandkids. Bill was a very active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, he served in a variety of leadership positions, as an elder and trustee. He was always helping out at the church and school fixing things.
Visitation for Bill was from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 718 Arbor Ct. South Haven, MI, 49090. Pastor Steve Daly officiated In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Wings of Hope Hospice. To view Bill’s personal web page, please visit www.starksfamilyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333