William F. “Bill” Wood, 86, of Lacota passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at Douglas Cove Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Bill was born Feb. 17, 1936 in South Haven to Eilleen (Dilley) and Martin J. Wood. Bill graduated from South Haven High School in 1954. He served his country in the U.S. Army where he met Barbara French while stationed in England. He and Barbara married on June 1, 1958 at Lacota United Methodist Church. They both had fond memories of The Rev. Harold Filbrandt officiating the ceremony.
Bill was the farm manager for Triple S Orchards in Bangor for several years, moving on to his own blueberry farm in 1977. He also operated heavy machinery for local construction firms. Until the mid-1980s, Bill was an active member of the Bangor chapter of the Lions Clubs International Organization. His hobbies were jigsaw puzzles, hunting and fishing.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara Wood; children, Terri Wood of Lacota, Laurie (Steve) Gaarde of Parma and Jay Wood of Dowagiac; sister, Margaret (John) Muste of Midland; grandchildren - Lindsey (Scott) Sarata, Rebecca (Jake) Blackmer, Myles (Ashley) Gaarde and Brian (Alexandria) Gaarde and three great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Bill is preceded by his parents and brother, Gerald R. Wood.
Bill will be laid to rest at Stephenson Cemetery in Casco Township. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Judy Bosch, L Lakes Association, P.O. Box 28, Baldwin, MI 49304, to restock Bill’s favorite fishing lake near Baldwin. Make checks to L Lakes Association and write “In memory of Bill Wood” in the memo space. To view Bill’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.