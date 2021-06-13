William H. Bradley, 89, of South Haven passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at the River Ridge Retirement Community. He was born Oct. 17, 1931 to Herbert and Doris (Brant) Bradley.
William married Barbara Baer on June 29, 1957 in South Haven, where they shared 63 years of marriage. She was the love of his life, and he often commented he was the luckiest man in the world.
William attended Western Michigan University, where he received an associate degree in Electrical Technology. William worked as an electrical contractor as the owner of Bradley Electric, and as a superintendent building nuclear power plants around the country. He was also a carpenter who built his own house. He loved the study of economics and politics. He was a proud member of the Libertarian Party and served on the City Council and Diversity Coalition of South Haven.
William is preceded in death by his parents and brother James Bradley.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Douglas (Michele) Bradley of Cottage Grove, Minn., Teri (Robert) Kulakowski of Bumpass, Va. and Roberta (Tony) London of Grand Rapids; grandchildren Daniel Bradley, David Bradley, Stephanie (Keith) Page and Jennifer (Joshua) Jackson; and sister-in-law, Sheral Bradley.
Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Memorial services followed the visitation at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeffrey S. Dick officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090, or Hillsdale College, 33 East College Street, Hillsdale, MI 49242.
Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven, 269-637-0333.