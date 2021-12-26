William H. Cochran, Jr. went to meet his Lord on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. He passed peacefully from COVID-19 complications with his wife, Kathy and son, Tony, by his side. Always known as Bill, he was born to William H. Cochran, Sr. and Dora (Lio) Cochran on Jan. 7, 1943 in South Haven.
Bill graduated from South Haven High School in 1961 and attended Western Michigan University. Always exceptional at math, his first job in the 1960’s was at NCR, using the original computer language to create programs for businesses using computers for the first time. Bill was a mechanical engineer, working for about 25 years at Bohn Aluminum until it closed in 1996. He then worked at Do-It Corp., Mono Ceramics and retired from Getman’s in December, 2008.
Bill had four children from earlier marriages: Susan, Jonalyn, Anthony and Gregory Cochran. He married Kathleen (Kathy) Yeider Hargrove on June 15, 1985 and added her son, Garry Hargrove, Jr. to their combined family as his own.
Bill joined St. Paul Lutheran Church in South Haven in 1986 and served as financial secretary, elder and trustee. Bill lived in the South Haven area until 1995 when he and Kathy moved to a farm near Bangor and changed their church membership to Trinity Lutheran.
Bill played partners with John Malbone on the Bohn Golf League for over 35 years where they occasionally won first-place trophies. For the past 10 years, Bill played league pool with a group in Bangor. His friend, Dick Ely, remembers that when he had to play Bill, he was facing a formidable opponent.
Bill had happy memories of taking his kids on camping trips when they were young and especially tent camping on Beaver Island. His sons Tony and Greg were active in sports and he never missed a game. As a young man, Bill enjoyed hunting trips to the U.P. with his dad and uncles and later taught his sons safe bow and gun hunting and the moral responsibility that went with hunting. In later years, he preferred taking pictures of wildlife and several times had pictures published in the local newspaper. He looked forward to hunting for mushrooms every spring.
Bill believed in a strong work ethic. He loved God, his family, his country and his German Shepherd, Rowdy. Bill adored his grandchildren and was Grandpa Bill until the early ‘90s when granddaughters, Nicole and Taylor, renamed him Pop Pop. He was Pop Pop from then on unless, with lots of giggles, they called him Poppy Seed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Sean McQuillan; his grandson, Steven McQuillan; his granddaughter, Tristian Hargrove and his best fur buddy, Rowdy.
He leaves his wife, Kathy of 36 years; his sister, Kathleen Cochran Davis; his brother, Lawrence Allen Cochran; his children, Jonalyn Cochran Nash, Anthony (Holly) Cochran, Gregory (Lisa) Cochran and Garry (Tammy) Hargrove, Jr.; his grandchildren, Andrew (Lindsay) McQuillan, Jared McQuillan, Jason McQuillan, Rebecca (Josh) Butler, Amanda (Sean) Dempsey, Connor, Sophia and Liam Cochran, Madison, Mackenzie and Matthew Cochran and Taylor Robinson, Lacie Burnet and Nicole Jennings; his great-grandchildren, Madison and Brodie McQuillan, Jonah, Henry and Suzie Butler, Charlie and Irie Dempsey and Laila and Levi Jennings. He also leaves his Aunt Linda Gurr; his niece, Jillene Panella; his nephew, Dustin Davis and many cousins and friends.
Services were held Dec. 21, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bangor. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Paul Lutheran School or St. Jude’s. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.