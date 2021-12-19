Willis Leroy Wright, 79, of Gobles, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home. Willis was born Thursday, Oct. 29, 1942 in Lawrence, to Burta Ray and Ada Jane (Treat) Wright and lived in the Gobles area the past 13 years.
He loved Nascar, the Kalamazoo Raceway and anything to do with racing. He enjoyed animals and was known as a kind person.
Surviving are his 3 nephews, Rex Wright, Herbert Welder, Albert Welder and their families, all who reside in Florida; his stepdaughters, Rose Johnson of Bangor, Cindy (Al Weston) Davis of Gobles, Maureen (Ron) Morrison of South Haven, and their families; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Zilah (Brownell) Wright, whom he married on Nov. 10, 1979 in White Cloud; brother, Leo Wright and his wife; 2 sisters, Katherine Wright, Edith Welder and her husband; a niece, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services were held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Bloomingdale Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Tadd Butler officiating. Interment followed in Wildey Cemetery, Paw Paw Township. www.dlmillerfuneral home.com