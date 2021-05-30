Wilma Sue Abbott, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at River Ridge Retirement Village in South Haven, Michigan. She was born Nov. 5, 1936 to Ernest and Annie (Lowery) Rose in Trinity, Ala.
Sue married Lawrence Abbott on Jan. 15, 1955 at Simpson United Methodist Church in Bangor. They shared 54 years of marriage before his passing in 2009.
Sue loved being a homemaker. Sue and her family started Abbott’s Berries Blueberry Farm. In 1968 they planted blueberry bushes and moved to production in 1973. She was a member of the Michigan Blueberry Growers Association. She loved to visit good friends, Marilyn Rayburn and Lois and Paul Krugler. She also adored her dog, Lolly “Baby.”
Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, in 2009 and baby Sharon Abbott in 1955.
Sue is survived by two sons – Larry (Debbie) Abbott of Bridgman and Dennis (Razanne) Abbott of Michigan. Also surviving are three brothers – Herb (Veronica) Rose of Paw Paw, Raymond (Kathy) Rose of Athens, Ala. and Mike Rose of Kalamazoo; four grandchildren – Shannon (Joe) Lind, David (Brenda) Abbott, Isis Mielke and Jason Mielke and families; and great grandchildren, Nick Boran and Myrissa Bush and Alexis and Olivia Abbott. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Debbie Parrish of Home Sweet Home for all the care she provided.
A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m.,Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Memorial Contributions can be made in Wilma’s honor to the Caring Circle Hospice at Home, 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090. Sue will be laid to rest at Monks Cemetery in Geneva Township. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.