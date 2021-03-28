Ten members of the South Haven wrestling team advanced to the Division 3 individual regional tournament after qualifying to do so at the district level, while six wrestlers from Bangor qualified to move on to the Division 4 regional competition.
The Rams traveled to Constantine High School, March 20, to compete at the Division 3 district tourney.
“The Rams had a strong showing where 10 wrestlers punched their ticket, advancing to the regional tournament,” said South Haven wrestling coach Brad Adamson.
Four South Haven wrestlers grappled their way to championship status in their weight divisions at the district tournament. Four were-named runner-up, while two placed fourth. To qualify for the regionals, wrestlers have to earn at least fourth place in their weight division.
Champions: Ronald Vergara, 103; Ray Woodall, 135; Jeremy Rowland, 145; Preston Calvert, 215
Runner-up: Osvaldo Vergara, 112; Jaden Hollis, 140; Roderic Yelding, 145; Trevor Winkel, 152
4th Place: Blake Hasevoort, 119; Xander Willet, 171
While the South Haven wrestling team competed in the district tournament, March 20, another one of its members – senior Karlie Woodall – was competing at the Michigan Wrestling Association’s state tournament for female wrestlers. Woodall wrestled her way to a fifth-place finish in her weight class to earn all-state honors.
“Karlie’s record for the year is 15-10,” Adamson said. “She has accumulated 48 wins over her high school career.”
Woodall is the only female on South Haven’s wrestling team. More and more females are joining the wrestling ranks in Michigan. The Michigan Wrestling Association hopes that eventually the Michigan High School Athletic Association will add a girls division to the wrestling season, according to Adamson.
Bangor results
Bangor’s wrestling team traveled to Eau Claire for the Division 4 district tournament. The following wrestlers qualified for the regional tournament:
Runner-up: Johnathan Nieva, 119; Cristian Alcaraz, 215.
Third place: Fernando Munoz, 125; Rolando Munoz, 130.
Fourth place: Daniel Ruiz, 135; Levi Hopson, 171.