DECATUR — Bangor’s varsity wrestling team settled for fourth place in the Southwest 10 conference tournament, with two Vikings wrestlers earning championship honors in their weight division.
Both Jonathan Nieva and Austin Birner finished in first place, respectively, in the 119-pound and 125-pound weight classes during the conference tournament, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Decatur High School.
Four other Bangor wrestlers earned medals at the tournament as well. Fernando Muñoz, Henry Beelen and Zach Hayes finished second in their weight classes, while Lucas Page came in third place in his division.
Bloomingdale also competed in the conference championship tournament with Stephos Georgious coming in third place in the 285-pound weight class.
Decatur won the meet with 183.5 points. They were followed by White Pigeon, 2nd, 152.4; Hartford, 3rd, 117; Bangor, 4th, 103; Mendon, 5th, 71.5; Centreville, 6th, 70.5; Comstock, 8th, 44; Marcellus, 9th, 42; Cassopolis, 10th, 20; and Bloomingdale, 11th, 14 points.