The bowling lanes in Niles were aligned just right for several South Haven bowlers competing in the singles conference tournament, March 6.
Harlee Burrows won first place in Division 1 and first place overall for all of the conference divisions with a 1,096 total pin fall, averaging 183. She also earned high-game honors for the girls in both Division 1 and 2 by rolling a 222 game, according to South Haven girls bowling coach MaryAnn Richmond. Burrows’ teammate Jessica Heath placed fourth in Division 2 with a 908 total pin fall and placed 13th overall in the tournament.
For the boys, South Haven’s Konnor Brugh won first place in Division 2 and first-place overall in all divisions with a 1,195 total pin fall, averaging 199 for the day. He also held the high game for the boys in Division 1 and 2, rolling a 267 game. Teammate Cameron Denbow earned third place in Division 2 with a 1,097 total pin fall and placed seventh overall in the conference.
In earlier league play on March 4, the Rams teams split against Coloma, with the girls winning by the combined score of 18-12, and the boys losing 28-2.
“The boys had a good first game – 931,” South Haven Assistant Coach Barry Skuza said. “Cameron Denbow had a Deuce 18. But Coloma was a little better. They had three Deuces out of five boys for a total of 962.”
In the girls contest, Jazzlin Johnson rolled a 223 in the first game to help propel the Lady Rams to a 1,463-1,407 victory in the two-game series. The match remained close during the Baker games. The first game ended in a 113-113 tie, but the Rams squeezed by in the second game, 148-142 to win the match, overall.
Johnson led South Haven with a 365 two-game series. She was followed by Teagan Burson with 354, Harlee Burrows with 337 and Jessica Heath with 241.
In the boys match, Cameron Denbow led in scoring with a 373 two-game series. He was followed by Konnor Brough with 360, Nic Sheppard with 355, Andrew Guthrie with 344 and Jared Schneider with 269.