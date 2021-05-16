South Haven’s varsity girls soccer team notched three more victories this past week, shutting out Buchanan, 8-0, Niles, 8-0, and Fennville, 2-0.
The Rams traveled to Buchanan, Wednesday, to play their second BCS conference game of the week. South Haven got on top early with goals by Lucy Ryan and Jina Patel. At the 20:49 mark Lorraine Young was taken down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for South Haven. Kenzie Perjesi stepped up and drove the shot home for the Rams third goal. The Rams continued to pressure the Buchanan defense, adding three more goals before halftime. Zia Aldana scored twice and Aleena Keh also scored, putting the Rams up by six to start the second half.
The Rams ended the game quickly in the second half with two unassisted goals by Aleena Keh. Tania Villegas had the only assist of the game for South Haven. Coach Benno Trenkle complimented the defense for their relentless pressure, keeping Buchanan on their heels. Buchanan ended the game with only one shot on goal. The Buchanan goal keeper ended the game with 15 saves, with South Haven taking numerous other shots as well.
The Rams traveled to Niles, Monday, for another BCS contest. South Haven controlled the play throughout the game., leading 5-0 at the half, and adding three more goals in the second half to end the game at the 70-minute mark.
Jina Patel led the offense with 4 goals, while Taylor Williams added two more, and Tania Villegas and Lucy Ryan each contributed a goal each. Taylor Williams, Tania Villegas, Zia Aldana and Aleena Keh all added assists for the Ram offense.
The defense of Kenzie Perjesi, Blanca Gonazez, Faith Lewis and Daisy Thomas was stingy again, with South Haven posting its fourth shutout in the last five games. Abbie Russell and Caroline Bocock shared time in goal.
South Haven traveled to Fennville, May 7, to face the BlackHawks in a well-contested non-league matchup.
Tania Villegas opened the scoring with 16:35 left in the first half, off of a nice passing combination with Jina Patel. Aleena Keh added the second Ram goal at the 27:56 mark of the second half, assisted by Zia Aldana.
The Rams had the better of the play, recording 17 shots on goal during the game. Abbie Russell was solid in goal with 8 saves. The defense of Blanca Gonzalez, Kenzie Perjesi and Daisy Thomas was very solid, and the Ram midfield of Aleena Keh, Zia Aldana, Tania Villegas, Jina Patel and Taylor Williams came back to help thwart the Fennville offense. The Rams had no subs, but played with high energy throughout the game, Assistant Coach Paul Fitton noted.