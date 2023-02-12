A 2012 South Haven High School graduate who excelled as a runner for the Rams will be inducted into the high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame later this month.
Grace (Carver) Gray has been chosen as this year’s inductee, according to Athletic Director Adam Verseput. The induction will take place between basketball games, Feb. 24 at the high school gym.
Gray was an eight-time varsity letter winner in cross country and track and field. During her time at South Haven High School she was recognized with a number of athletic awards at the local, conference and state level. An all-around student, she was very active in music, the National Honor Society, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and served as a youth group leader at her church.