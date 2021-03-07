Normally, youth who want to play on the AYSO soccer teams during the spring season, can't because there aren't enough openings.
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has changed that.
"Due to the pandemic, we had lower numbers last fall which means we have space in every division to add new players," said Stefanie Russell, AYSO 669 regional commission. "So, we are opening regular registration for any child that would like to play this spring."
Unlike middle and high school winter sports programs that experienced delays to their seasons and in some cases were only allowed to practice until COVID-19 health restrictions were lifted, AYSO probably won't have to deal with those situations, according to Russell.
"We anticipate being able to practice and play games this spring," she said.
Although there are no set dates yet for the start of practices and games, AYSO hopes to start its spring season no later than the first Saturday in May.
"We will wait to see how the weather cooperates this spring," Russell said.
When practices and games begin, there will be some changes, however.
"Face masks must be worn by everyone, anytime they are at any AYSO event, whether it be at our fields or if you play away at another field," Russell advised. "This includes players during games and practices and spectators at the fields."
Registration for the spring season can be done by logging in to AYSO669.ORG
Registration ends March 10. Players must be at least 4 years old by April 1 to register. Registration fee for new players is $65 per player. For more information, people can visit AYSO Region 669's Facebook page.
whose playing seasons were which experienced delayed starts to their season
Youth who are interested in registration have to be at least 4 years old by April 1. Registration for new players will be $65 per player.