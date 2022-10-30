Bangor Athletic Director Fredrick J. Smith is among the nine members selected this month to the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Representative Council.
He will be rejoining the council after previously serving from 2005-17 while athletic director at Comstock, Buchanan and Benton Harbor public schools. He was elected to represent junior high and middle schools.
The Representative Council is the 19-member legislative body of the MHSAA. The Council meets three times annually. Five members of the Council convene monthly during the school year to form the MHSAA’s Executive Committee, which reviews appeals of Handbook regulations by member schools.