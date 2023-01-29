Bangor's varsity boys basketball team reached a milestone this month, when the team earned its fifth victory of the season by defeating Hartford 53-49.
"The last time the Vikings won five games in a season was 2015-16," said Coach Zachary Linderman. The victory put the Vikings overall record to 5-6 on the season.
In the road game against Hartford, Jan. 20, Bangor captain and senior Jeffrey Howell dominated the game, on offense, finishing with a season-high 22 points and 19 rebounds.
Junior forward Yrral Campbell had 12 points and 6 rebounds while sophomore guard Malik Jeffries contributed on both ends of the floor with 6 assists and 4 blocked shots. Freshman guard Javon Pittsley scored 7 points, including two free throws with 3 seconds left to seal the game. Sophomore forward Tyler Caruso added 6 points and 4 rebounds for the Vikings.