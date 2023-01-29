Bangor girls varsity basketball team picked up a victory this past Tuesday over Delton-Kellogg, 42-38.
Vikings Coach Paul Marfia summarized the game as a "hard-fought win," attributing the victory partially to his team's performance at the free-throw line.
"We continued to show growth and improvement in our attitude to compete from the free-throw line," he said. "We were 19-32 including 6-6 at the end to ice the game."
Bangor was led in scoring by Marissa Legon with 13 points, Sandra Barajas with 8 and Cloe Hall with 7.
In earlier basketball action, the Vikings picked up their fifth victory of the year, Jan. 20, with a 46-26 win over Comstock.
Bangor was led in scoring by Sandra Barajas with 11 p.m. "Eight of 10 of our girls scored points in the game," Marfia noted.