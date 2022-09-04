Bangor’s varsity football team opened its fall season, Friday, Aug. 26 with a close 34-30 victory over Our Lady of the Lake of St. Joseph and went on to trounce Vandercook Lake, 58-0 on Wednesday, at home.
In the game against Our Lady of the Lake the Vikings were led on offense by Junior Martinez who had 161 yards rushing and 54 yards passing along with three touchdowns and one touchdown pass in the 8-man football league contest.
Yrral Campbell was dominant on both sides of the ball. He rushed six times for 75 yards, and caught three passes for 54 yards, scoring a touchdown rushing and receiving. He also had 10 tackles from his free safety position. The Viking offensive line dominated the fourth quarter with center Ethan Abbott leading the group.
The Vikings came alive once again on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to defeat Vandercook Lake, 58-0, in the Vikings’ first home game of the season.
“The Bangor High School varsity football team has seen its share of trials and tribulations over the past 6 years where it had only won one game during that period and had to go without a varsity team last season,” said Tom Matthews, who is in his first season of coaching the Vikings. “The 2022 team may very well be making a historic turnaround for the program.”
Bangor got on the scoreboard quickly during Wednesday’s game, scoring on the opening kickoff with a 72-yard TD return by Yrral Campbell. The Vikings went on to take a 24-0 lead in the first 6 minutes of the opening quarter.
The second score by the Vikings was no less on the “excitement meter” as Eloy Martinez Jr. took the first punt of the game, 70 yards, crossing through the Vandercook Lake punt coverage unit for Bangor’s second touchdown. The Vikes did not slow down from there as they continued in a dominant fashion holding the visiting Jayhawks to 11 yards total offense for the game, all on the ground, and made the skies over Bangor’s home field a no-fly zone as they shut down Vandercook’s passing game which went 0-6 through the air and gave up 3 interceptions (Campbell, Martinez Jr., Zach Hayes).
Bangor’s offense was led on the ground by quarterback Eloy Martinez Jr. where he had 12 carries for 130 yards and 3 touchdowns. Rounding out the offensive show was Artavious Jackson with 2 carries for 46 yards and a score along with Liam Mortenson with 4 carries for 25 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings’ defense was led by linebackers Nick Martinez who had 8 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, and one fumble recovery, and Mortenson who had 6 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble.
The Vikings will next travel to Gobles on Friday, Sept. 9 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.