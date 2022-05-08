Bangor’s track teams traveled to Comstock, Wednesday, for a SAC meet and came up with mixed results.
The Viking boys team defeated Marcellus, 85-46, but lost a close contest to Hartford, 66-62, while the Viking girls ran by Hartford 68-55, but fell to Marcellus, 88-47.
Austin Birner led Bangor’s boys team, winning the 110 hurdles, 330 hurdles, high jump, and was part of the first-place 4x400-meter relay team, which also included Tyler Caruso, Fernando Munoz and Carlos Martinez. Other top placers for Bangor included Chris Walker, who won the shot put and discus events, while Fernando Munoz took second in the 400-meter dash.
For the Viking girls, Alyssa Birner finished second in the high jump, second in the 400-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash. Jaelynn Little won the 400-meter dash, and placed second in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Little was also a member of the first-place 4x200 relay which included Elizabeth Ogrodny, Esther Lopez and Aailyah Bilbo. Lopez also came in third in the 400-meter dash. Bilbo took third place in the shot put, while Lexy Strample came in second place in both the shot put and discus. Megan Cox contributed to Bangor’s scoring by placing third in the discus.