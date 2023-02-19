Bangor boys varsity team earned a hard-fought 62-52 Southwest 10 conference victory over cross-town rival Bloomingdale this past week.
The Vikings defeated the Cardinals, 62-52, Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to Coach Zach Linderman.
“Junior forward Yrral Campbell led the Vikings with 18 points while senior guard Artavius Jackson had 14 and senior guard Jeffrey Howell added 11,” Linderman said.
The win improved Bangor’s overall record to 6-11.
In other basketball news, South Haven picked up two away victories this past week over Coloma and Dowagiac. The Rams defeated the Comets, Feb. 10, 50-44, and came back to win over Dowagiac, 51-41, Tuesday, Feb. 14. The two victories improved South Haven’s season record to 13-4.