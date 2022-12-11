Bangor’s varsity girls basketball team dropped a close game, Tuesday, to Marcellus, 37-30.
Despite the loss, Bangor Coach Paul Marfia felt positive about his team’s performance.
“They got off to a slow start but got better as the night went on,” he said. “We cut the Marcellus lead late in the game to just four points and several opportunities.”
Fouls played a factor in the game, with Marcellus shooting 33 free throws, compared to Bangor shooting six.
Marfia said he knew Marcellus would prove to be the toughest team in the SW 10 conference to play for the first half of the season. He commended the Vikings’ Ester Lopez for her performance in the game.
“Ester played tough defense on their best player and led us in scoring for a second straight game,” Marfia said. “We knew this would be the toughest team we would play in December. Now we will work hard to be the second toughest.”