Bangor’s girls varsity basketball team lost two hard-fought Southwest 10 conference games, Jan. 12 and Jan. 17, to Decatur and Centreville.
The Vikings were defeated 34-21 in the Decatur game. Bangor was stymied on offense throughout much of the contest, according to Coach Paul Marfia.
“The varsity girls played a tough conference game and could not get the shots to fall,” he said.
Bangor was led on offense by Marissa Legon with 10 points and Jaelynn Little with 5 points.
The matchup with Centreville this past Tuesday didn’t go any better with the the Vikings coming up short, 41-24.
“We shot 21 percent from the field and had 29 turnovers,” Marfia said. “These will be areas we will keep working on and look forward to seeing the improvement as the season moves on. We were led by Sandra Barajas, Lilly Alcauter, and Marissa Legon with 5 points, each.”