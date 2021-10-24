As the old saying goes, “It only takes one,” which was the case for Bangor’s soccer team which advanced to the MHSAA Division 4 district final this past Tuesday after defeating Bridgman, 1-0, in the opener.
“The game was exciting,” Vikings Coach Antonio Rubles said. “Both teams played to win and left everything on thefield. Gail Ramirez was the player of the night, after challenging a couple of defenders and getting past them he was able to get the ball past the goalie.”
Throughout the match, both Bangor and Bridgman had several scoring opportunities, “but our defense and goalie stood strong and kept the ball out of our net,” Robles said. “A shout-out to Adan Carrillo and Jesus Diaz. They had a great game. And to our goalie, Alfredo Betancourt, who had great saves.”
The district final took place, Thursday, in New Buffalo where the Vikings took on powerhouse Hartford Indians for the championship. Results can be found in the Herald-Palladium or online this weekend on the South Haven Tribune website.
South Haven bows out of district
After a convincing 7-0 shutout victory over Berrien Springs in the Division 3 district opener in South Haven, the Rams fell to Dowagiac, 3-0 this past Tuesday to bow out of post-season play.