Bangor's varsity soccer team faced a busy four-game schedule earlier this month, starting with a non-league victory against Comstock, Sept. 10 and ending with a loss to cross-town rival Bloomingdale during the Cardinals' tournament, Sept. 11.
The Vikings started off the schedule with a shut-out win over the Colts.
“The Vikings played an excellent game,” Bangor Coach Antonio Robles said. “Comstock had most of the possession throughout the game, but our goalie stepped up and kept our goal safe. This allowed us to attack with confidence.”
Gael Ramirez scored two goals for Bangor, while Jonathan Nieva contributed. Jose “Tito” Saucedo provided 2 assists for his team's efforts on offense.
Bangor's kickers got some sleep afterwards and then headed Saturday, Sept. 11 to Bloomingdale's tournament, where they got off to a good start wit ha 5-0 shut-out over Constantine.
“Again, Gael Ramirez and Jonathan Nieva helped out. Both players scored two goals each and Fernando Muñoz added one more goal for another Vikings victory,” Robles said.
In the semi-finals, however, Bangor faltered against Kalamazoo Home School, losing 4-2.
“Unfortunately, a few early mistakes gave the Cougars a nice lead,” Robles said. “Even with Jonathan and Gael scoring one goal apiece, it wasn't enough.”
The loss put Bangor into the consolation bracket where they hoped to finish the day with a third-place finish, but Bloomingdale sent the Vikings homes with a 3-0 loss.