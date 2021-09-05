Bangor’s soccer team earned a Southwest 10 league victory this past Tuesday, defeating Cassopolis, 4-3.
“It was an exciting game, overall, from beginning to end! Neither team wanted to leave the field with a loss,” Vikings Coach Antonio Robles said.
The Vikings took the lead early in the game with a goal by Jonathan Nieva courtesy of a throw-ball from Gael Ramirez. The Rangers answered with a goal, but minutes after Bangor took the lead again after a goal from a penalty kick by Fernando Muñoz. Cassopolis responded again with a goal to tie the score at 2-2 at the end of the first half.
The back-and-fourth scoring continued into the second half, starting with a Viking goal from Gael Ramirez to put the score at 3-2, but the Rangers came back to tie the game once again.
Nieva sealed the win, however, for the Vikings, finding the net with 11 minutes left in the game.
“A great team effort and personal best for some of the boys,” Robles said.
The victory came after a matchup, Monday, against Southwest 10 leader Hartford.
“Hartford is currently undefeated this season and they are always the team to beat,” Robles said.
The Vikings started off good, with Nieva scoring the first long-shot goal of the night.
“Unfortunately, for us, we could not keep up with the speed of the Indians’ offense, which left some gaps in our defense. The Indians took advantage of our gaps and scored 5 unanswered goals,” Robles said. “As much as we tried to catch back up it was just not enough.”
The game ended with Hartford winning, 8-2.
Vikings sophomore, Fernando Muñoz scored the second goal for the Vikings off of a penalty.
The Vikings ended the week with an overall record of 4-2.