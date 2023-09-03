Bangor’s varsity soccer team traveled to Comstock this past week and came home with a decisive victory.
The Vikings shut out the Colts 8-0.
“The game had a slow start, but as the game progressed, the Vikings took over with impressive offense and strong defense,” said Bangor Coach Antonio Robles.
Fernando Munoz racked up a hat trick with three goals and one assist. Jose Saucedo had one goal and three assists. Juan Arevalo scored two goals, while Angel Barajas provided two assists. In addition David Gomez and Carlos Villalobos each scored a goal while George Diaz had one assist.
Bangor picked up another SW 10 conference win on Wednesday, defeating cross-town rival Bloomingdale 3-1.
“The Cardinals started strong, scoring an early goal, but the Vikings responded with a goal of their own,” Robles said. “We scored two more goals, leading 3-1 by the end of the first half. The second half was a struggle, with no goals scored from either side.”
The Vikings are now 2-0 in the league and face Hartford, Wednesday, Sept. 6, at home.