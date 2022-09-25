Bangor’s varsity soccer team picked up a victory over visiting Covert, this past Monday, 7-1.
“From the beginning, the Vikings took over and pressured on offense, and with a strong defense backing them up, we got a good win,” Bangor Coach Antonio Robles said.
Fernando Muñoz led the Vikings on offense with a hat trick. Other goals came from Jose Saucedo, Nolan Crandall, Alexis Betancourt and Daniel Lorenzo, while Juan Arevalo provides two assists, and Saucedo, another.
The match against Covert followed a match against Niles, Saturday, Sept. 17, which Bangor lost, 2-0. The Vikings also lost a conference match to powerhouse Hartford, this past Wednesday, 7-1. Following the Hartford match, the Vikings’ overall record stood at 5-5-1.