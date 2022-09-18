Bangor’s varsity soccer team improved its record to 4-3, Sept. 9, after defeating Michigan Lutheran 3-1. “Although we had a few rough moments we managed to slip in 3 goals,” Vikings coach Antonio Robles said. “We would like to give a shout-out to our defense who has continually kept improving as the season progresses.”
Bangor’s scoring came from Fernando Muñoz with 1 goal and an assist; Nolan Crandall, 1 goal; and Jordan Lopez, 1 goal. Jose Saucedo helped the offense with an assist.
The win over Michigan Lutheran came after Bangor’s 8-0 shutout over Comstock on Sept. 7.
On Wednesday, the Vikings competed against cross-town rival Bloomingdale with the score ending in a 3-3 tie.
“We consider this one of the most critical games every season. Neither of us want to lose. It was a great matchup,” Robles said. “The Cardinals almost took the win home, but with five minutes on the clock, we managed to come out with a tie.”
Muñoz scored two goals for Bangor followed by Gonzalez with a goal. Crandall had 1 assist.