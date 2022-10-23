Bangor’s varsity boys soccer team closed out its post-season play this past week after losing the semi-final round of the Division IV District tournament to Hartford, 8-2. The Vikings came into the match propelled by a 6-1 victory in the opening round of the tournament versus the Saugatuck Trailblazers.
“Overall, I would like to thank everyone who followed us on this journey – the parents, staff, students, and community, everyone who took the time to come out and support us,” Bangor Coach Antonio Robles said. “Iwould like to give a big shoutout to our players and especially our seniors, they did a great job all season long and are a group of great young men.”
In the match against Saugatuck, the Vikings scored five goals during the first half.
“Having a good lead helped us get the win in the end,” Robles said.
Nolan Crandall scored two goals in the match, Jose Saucedo also scored two goals with two assists, while Fernando
Muñoz added a goal and an assist. Juan Arévalo also racked up a goal and an assist, while Carlos Loyola earned an assist.
Bangor finished the fall season with a record of 9-7-1.