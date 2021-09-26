After suffering several losses earlier this month, Bangor’s varsity soccer team found the right combination of plays to pick up a 4-2 victory over Cassopolis, Monday, Sept. 20.
“After playing a few tough teams and losing, and not having everyone due to injuries, the Vikings really needed a win to get them motivated,” Bangor Coach Antonio Rubles said.
The win came on the heels of a 7-5 loss, Sept. 17 to cross-town rival Bloomingdale.
“It was a big challenge for the Vikings,” Robles said. “After having a few starters not being able to play due to previous injuries, the Cardinals got a big lead on us with a 5-1 score.”
Although the Vikings entered the second half on the short end of the stick, Bangor’s offense started to gel.
“It was a tremendous second-half,” Robles said. “After the Vikings scored their second goal, the Cardinals scored another goal trying to maintain the 4-point lead. The Vikings were determined to keep pushing for a tie. They managed to get the game to a 6-5, Cardinal lead.”
But, with just 3 minutes left on the clock Bangor wasn’t able to tie the score. The Cardinals, in fact, scored once more to end the contest 7-5 in Bloomingdale’s favor.
“Although the Vikings lost, it was an amazing effort and comeback,” Robles aid.
The Bloomingdale loss occurred after the Vikings dropped another SW 10 match, this time to Hartford. The final result from the contest was not available, however, at the end of the first halt, the Indians were ahead 2-1. They then went on to stretch the lead to win the contest, limiting the Vikings to two goals cored by Fernando Muñoz and Jordan Lopez.
The the victory over Cassopolis, Bangor’s season record stood at 7-6.