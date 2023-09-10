Bangor’s varsity soccer team suffered a 4-2 loss, this past week to powerhouse Hartford in a Southwest 10 match.
Despite the loss, Bangor coach Antonio Robles applauded his team’s efforts.
“It was great to see the boys played exceptionally well,” he said. “We’ll continue to work hard and strengthen the game as the season progresses.”
Fernando Munoz led the Viking offense with two goals. He was helped by Angel Barajas and Jose Saucedo with an assist, each.
Bangor next faces Cassopolis at home on Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
The Vikings’ record for the season is 3-1-2.