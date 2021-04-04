Bangor Vikings soccer team opened its season last week with a 4-1 loss to Fennville.
Senior captain Noemi Arevalo found the goal first giving Bangor an early lead, but the Blackhawks were able to turn the game around in their favor.
“It would’ve been nice to start with a win, but the girls did a great job throughout the game and we had a chance to see our strengths and weaknesses,” Vikings coach Antonio Robles said. “This loss can only help us to build up and become a better team throughout the season.”