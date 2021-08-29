The opening week of soccer turned out to be a busy one for Bangor’s varsity squad.
The Vikings opened the season with a convincing 8-0 shut-out victory over New Buffalo, Aug. 21.
“It was a great first game,” Bangor Coach Antonio Robles said. “The Vikings took over from the beginning and never slowed down.”
Bangor’s team returned to the soccer field the following day, Aug. 22, to compete in the Bridgman round-robin tournament and settled for a 1-1 finish.
“The first game didn’t go well for us,” Robles said.”Watervliet’s offense was too fast for our defense, and adding to that, two goals scored by our own defense in our goal gave us a disappointing 6-1 loss.”
The Vikings regrouped for their second match of the tournament against the host team, Bridgman.
“After the disappointing loss we just suffered, the boys pulled it together and a tougher Viking team fought hard enough to win a close game, 3-2,” Robles said.
Gael Ramirez and Jonathan Nieva led the offense for the first week of Bangor’s season, scoring 4 goals and picking up 3 assists, each. Fernando Munoz scored 3 goals; Jose “Tito” Saucedo one goal and an assist; while Julian Luna chipped in on offense with 1 assist.
After the first week of the season, Bangor’s record stood at 2-1.