Bangor’s boys varsity soccer team dominated Cassopolis in a Southwest 10 conference meet this past week.
The Vikings shut out Cassopolis 7-0.
“The Vikings dominated possession and managed to score seven goals,” said Bangor Coach Antonio Robles.
Fernando Munoz led the Vikings offense, scoring four goals and providing an assist. Jose Saucedo followed with two goals and two assists. Angel Barajas added another goal, while Juan Arevalo racked up three assists and Jose Hernandez an assist.
The victory put the Bangor soccer team’s record at 4-1-2 for the season so far.