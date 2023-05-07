Bangor’s varsity soccer team dealt with two losses this past week.
The first loss came April 27 when the Vikings faced Buchanan.
“A slow start against Buchanan gave them a lead we couldn’t recover from,” Bangor Coach Antonio Robles said. “By halftime we were down 5-1.”
The Vikings regrouped in the second half and limited the Bucks to one goal, with the final score at 6-1.
Bangor’s lone goal came from Breanna Noe with an assist by Zyanya Robles. Goalie Gabriella Brunn picked up 18 saves.
Bangor then faced Comstock, Wednesday, May 3, at home.
“It was a well-fought first half,” Robles said. “Unfortunately, we fell apart in the second half and allowed the Colts to score many goals.
The match ended 9-1 in favor of Comstock. Bangor’s goal came from Zyanya Robles with Amy Gomez providing the assist.