Bangor’s varsity soccer team struggled this past week, dropping two matches to Berrien Springs and Comstock.
The Vikings traveled to Berrien Springs, April 14, and lost 5-0. “Ultimately, they were a better team,” Bangor coach Antonio Robles said. “The girls tried hard, and it was nice to see them play hard the whole game.”
Tuesday, April 18, the Vikings fell to the Colts, 9-2. Bangor captain Zyanya Robles and Maridson Marfia scored goals for the Vikings, while Sandra Barajas provided two assists.
“It was a tough loss; we didn’t have our best performance,” Robles said.