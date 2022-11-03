Bangor's varsity volleyball team advanced to a Division 4 district finals match Wednesday after defeating Hartford in the semi-final round. The Vikings, who hosted the district tournament, won the match in five sets.
“After losing to them in the regular season, we really geared up for them the last two weeks focusing on every practice and game,” Bangor Coach Lucas Smith said. “We started off on fire winning the first two sets, but let off the gas a bit allowing Hartford to come back winning the third and fourth. It was similar to the last time we played them going to a fifth set, but with a huge change to the outcome, as we won the fifth set and took the match." Scores from the match were not available.
Bangor advances to face Lawton, Friday, for the district championship.