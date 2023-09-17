Bangor varsity girls volleyball team picked up their second win at home this past week defeating Hartford in three straight sets.
“The girls played very well together, bringing our season record to 2-3 and undefeated at home,” said Bangor Coach Lucas Smith. “Isabel Marfia led the team in kills, Emily Wisniewski in service rating, Taylor Cease in digs, Lexi Wisniewski in assists, and Taliyah Modert and Elizabeth Ogrodny in blocks.’
The victory came on the heels of the Vikings competing in a tournament, Saturday, Sept. 9 at Zion Christian. After finishing second in pool play with a 4-2 record, Bangor won the quarterfinals match in straight sets but ended up losing to the tournament champions in the semi-finals, according to Smith.
“A huge shoutout to all the athletes on the team,” Smith said. “Taylor Cease led our team in digs, serve receives, and served 100 percent on the day, Lexi Wisniewski led the team with 49 assists and 7 aces, Isabel Marfia led our team in kills with 25, Thalia Cease had 12 digs, Cadence Mitchell led our team in hitting percentage, Emily Wisniewski served 96 percent and led our team in attacks, Savannah Marfia had our highest serve rating, tied for most blocks, and had 28 digs, Elizabeth Ogrodny also led our team in blocks, and Kylie Withey had two aces.”