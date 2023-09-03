In a volleyball match that went to five sets, Bangor managed to defeat Fennville, Wednesday.
“We came out strong and won the first set decisively,” said Vikings coach Lucas Smith. “Serving errors were costly in the second and third sets, however, as we started letting the match slip away.”
However, Bangor regrouped in the fourth set to win, forcing the match to come down to the final fifth set.
“Excellent serving and all-around play in the fourth set brought us back into the match,” Smith said. “Our girls then put away Fennville in the final set, 15-11 to win the match.”