Bangor’s varsity girls soccer team finished last week with a mixed bag of results. While the Vikings defeated Brandywine to earn their second victory of the season, they dropped a SAC match to Hartford, 3-0.
Bangor’s victory over the Bobcats started slowly in the first half.
“After a slow and unorganized first half, the Lady Vikings began to make better decisions on the field,” Bangor Coach Antonio Robles said. “A goal in the second half gave us the lead. After a few more minutes, we scored a second goal. The defense stayed strong and didn’t allow any goals to be scored.”
Bangor’s goals were scored by Noemi Arevalo and Zyanya Robles.
Against Hartford on Tuesday, the Vikings didn’t do so well, but kept pace with the Indians at various times.
“After a very promising 10 minutes, we suffered one goal against the Indians but still continued to fight,” Robles said.
The Indians took advantage of another opportunity and capitalized to put the score at 2-0 at the end of the first half.
Bangor’s strategy against Hartford, however, began to improve in the second half.
“To start the half, the Vikings and Indians played toe to toe until the Indians managed to score once more to finish the game, 3-0,” Robles said. “Despite the result, I would like to thank the families who came to support the girls.”