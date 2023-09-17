Bangor’s varsity football team earned a decisive victory, Saturday, Sept. 9 over Lawrence.
The Vikings defeated the Tigers, 36-6.
“It was a total team effort with great offense, defense and special teams play,” said Bangor coach Tom Matthews.
Matthews gave credit to several offensive players, including Junior Martinez, Yrral Campbell, Austin Birner, Jorge Dominguez and Liam Mortensen.
He also credited several other Vikings. “Zach Hayes, Caleb Burrows, and Thomas Smith opened huge holes as the Vikings rushed for 330 yards,” Matthews said.
A good offense also includes a good defense which was the case for Bangor’s win, according to Matthews.
“The defense was dominant,” he said. “Wyatt Schneider, Julien Pullins, Zach Hayes, Brendon Jackson and Thomas Smith controlled the line of scrimmage while Liam Mortensen, Austin Birner and Nic Martinez were relentless in pursuing and stopping the run ... The No Fly Zone was led by Yrral Campbell, Jorge Dominguez, Jr Martinez, Anthony Hardester and Jaiden Horvath.”
The victory put Bangor’s record to 1-2, overall.