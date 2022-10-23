Homecoming may have proved to be just what Bangor’s varsity football needed to snap a five-game losing streak.
The Vikings’ offense surged ahead, Oct. 14 to shut down cross-town rival Bloomingdale, 58-0.
The SW10 conference game turned into a ground pounder for both squads.
“The offense was led by Eloy Martinez Jr. who rushed for 175 yards and scored four touchdowns,” Bangor Coach Tom Matthews said. “Liam Mortensen ruched for 95 yards and three touchdowns, while Austin Birner added 70 yards as the Vikings rolled up 375 rushing yards.”
The Vikings’ defense was led by Nick Martinez and Birner, who racked up 10 tackles, each. Artavious Jackson also recovered a fumble and scored a defensive touchdown.
Matthews gave additional kudos to several line players who played key roles in the victory.
The much-need victory improved Bangor’s overall record to 3-5.