Ten members of the Bangor boys and girls varsity cross-country team earned all-conference honors this past week following the SW10 jamboree meet at Marcellus.
Teams throughout the SW 10 competed in three league jamborees this season with Bangor’s boys team finishing in second-place overall, while the girls team placed third.
The following Bangor runners were named to the all-conference 1st team: Tyler Caruso, Daniel Adams and Jaelynn Little. 2nd team all-conference went to Austin Birner, Ethan Abbott, Fernando Muñoz, Trap Abbott, Wes Summerhill, Liliana Alcauter and Alejandra Marin-Hernandez.
Results from the SW10 jamboree at Marcellus on Wednesday follow:
Boys
Team results
1. Bloomingdale, 26; 2. Bangor, 65; 3. Hartford, 77; 3. Centreville, 77; 4. White Pigeon, 111
Individual results
Bangor: 8. Tyler Caruso, 18:15.3; 13. Daniel Adams, 18.51.4; 16. Wes Summerhill, 18:57.9; 17. Clint Cagle, 18:58.3; 21. Jack Loomis, 19:24.4; 27. Trap Abbott, 19:57.4; 31. Ethan Abbott, 20:13.8; 33. Austin Birner, 20:31.3
Bloomingdale: 1. Jaden Barnes, 15:48.8; 3. Joe Stocchiero, 17:28.6; 4. Chayse Ciborski, 17:45.4; 10. Kelsey Simms, 18:32.7; 12. Curtis Ciborski, 18:40.3; 20. Julian Serna, 19:24.1; 24. Josh Odell, 19:34.3; 25 Reed Remington, 19:43.9; 35. Giovanni Gonzalez, 20:42.7; 39. Evan Jewett, 21:03.6
Girls
Team results
1. Centreville, 59; 2. Bangor, 80; 3. Mendon, 86; 4. Bloomingdale, 97; 5. White Pigeon, 110; 6. Comstock, 122; 7. Hartford, 132; 8. Decatur, 162
Individual results
Bangor: 8. Jaelynn Little, 21:46.9; 18. Lilliana Alcauter, 23:13.2; 19. Alejandra Marin-Hernandez, 23:18.1; 27. Madison Lennox, 23:46.3; 30. Sandra Barajas, 24:05.8; 34. Lyndsey Crandall, 24:49.6
Bloomingdale: 10. Addison Miller, 22:13.0; 13. Priscilla Gonzalez, 22:25.9; 17. Abby Krall, 23:07.8; 35. Alyssa Garcia, 24:49.9; 44. Emma Miller, 25:52.3