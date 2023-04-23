Bangor’s varsity track teams each earned second-place honors at the New Buffalo tri-meet, April 14.
New Buffalo won both the boys and girls meets, while Covert settled for third.
“Congratulations to all girls for a great effort on a hot evening,” said Bangor girls coach Ben Munoz.
The Viking girls earned six individual first-place finishes in six events.
“Megan Noe placed first in the 400-meter run. Esther Lopez won the 800-meter run. Lilliana Alcauter won the mile run. Esther Lopez, Lilliana Alcauter, Jaelynn Little, and Megan Noe placed first in the mile relay. Meaisha Huston took first place in the shot put and discus.”
The Vikings boys team also earned first-place finishes.
Leading the way were Austin Birner (long jump, 110 high hurdles, 300 low hurdles, and the 4x400 meter relay; Fernando Munoz (800 meter run, 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays) and Yrral Campbell in the shot put and discus.
“There were others that had good times and competed well in the meet,” Bangor boys coach Marc Hunter said.