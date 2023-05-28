Bangor’s varsity boys track team finished second in the Southwest 10 conference this past week, while the Lady Vikings came in third place.
For the Vikings boys team, Austin Birner was named track captain of the conference by winning the 110 and 300 hurdles while placing 4th in the high jump and 5th in the long jump. Yrral Campbell won the discus and placed 3rd in the shot put. The 4x800 relay team of Tyler Caruso, Jose Saucedo, Fernando Munoz and Daniel Adams won their event and Fernando Munoz won the 800-meter run.
“The 4x400-meter relay finished third but only by 1 second, an exciting race,” said Bangor boys track coach Marc Hunter.
Jack Loomis placed 3rd in the 3200-meter run, Tyler Caruso finished 4th in the 1600-meter run and 800-meter run, while Jose Saucedo finished 4th in the 400-meter dash.
“The top 4 finishers in an event are all-conference while the next 4 are honorable mention,” Hunter went on to say. “Everyone performed well to earn the second-place team finish.”
The Lady Vikings also performed well at the conference tournament.
“Many athletes received conference honors with their top 4 finishes,” Coach Ben Munoz said.
Jaelynn Little was named Captain of the conference with a win in the 400-meter dash and was runner-up in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Esther Lopez finished 2nd in the 800-meter run, while Lauryn Anderson finished 3rd in the discus competition. Lilliana Alcauter placed 4th in the 400-meter dash, while the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams finished second and third respectively.
“It was an excellent finish to the 2023 season,” Munoz said.