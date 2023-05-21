Bangor’s boys varsity track team earned a fifth-place finish out of 12 teams that competed in the Comstock invitational this past week.
The Vikings’ Austin Birner won the 110-meter hurdle race while placing third in the 300-meter hurdle event. Meanwhile, the 3,200-meter relay team of Tyler Caruso, Fernando Munoz, Jose Saucedo and Daniel Adams earned second place in their event, while Tyler Caruso placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run and Yrral Campbell, third, in both the shot put and discus events.