Bangor’s track teams traveled to Hartford, April 16 to compete in a tournament geared for freshman and sophomore runners. The JV Vikings boys team finished fourth, while the girls settled for ninth place.
For the Vikings boys team, Austin Birner placed first in the high jump and 110-meter high hurdles, second in the 300-mter low hurdles and third in the 4x400-meter relay. The other runners on that relay team were Tyler Caruso, Fernando Munoz and Wes Summerhill. Also earning medals were Munoz, who placed second in the 400-meter dash and third in the 800-meter run, and Yrral Campbell who came in sixth place in the long jump.
For the Viking girls, freshman Jaelynn Little won both the 100-meter and 400-meter dashes. She also was part of the 4x100 relay team that came in sixth place. The other members of the relay team were Alejandra Marin, Megan Cox and Kyra Shull.
Bangor girls track team traveled to Watervliet, April 15, for the Watervliet Relays, but due to bad weather, were only able to compete in several field events. Lexy Strample and Megan Cox both placed sixth in discus, while Strample and Aaliyah Bilbo came in third place in the shot put event.
Bangor hosts SW10 meet
Bloomingdale runners came out on top at a SW10 track meet held at Vikings stadium, April 20.
The Cardinals boys team defeated Comstock, 89-39, Cassopolis, 79-49 and Bangor, 93-34. The Cardinals girls team also defeated all three of their opponents: Comstock, 73-44, Cassopolis, 77-50 and Bangor, 68-56.
Bangor girls went two for three for the day, defeating Cassopolis, 63-46, Comstock 67-34, but came up short against the Cardinals, 68-56. The Bangor boys team, tied Comstock, 61-61, lost by a narrow margin to Cassopolis, 65-54, and lost to Bloomingdale, 93-34.
Top performances for Bangor’s boys team came from Austin Birner winning the 110 high hurdles and the 300 low hurdles races. He also placed second in the high jump. Chris Walker took second in the shot put and discus, while the 4x800 relay took second with a team of Daniel Adams, Tyler Caruso, Wes Summerhill and Carlos Martinez.
For the Bangor girls team, Jaelynn Little won the 200 meter and 400 meter dashes and placed second in the 100-meter dash. She was also a member of the 1600-meter relay team that took. first place. Other members were Alyssa Birner, Lilliana Alcauter and Elizabeth Ogrodny. Alyssa Birner won high j,ump, came in second place in the 400-meter dash, and third in the 200-meter dash. Aaliyah Bilbo won the 300-meter hurdle. She also took third place in the shot put. Lexy Strample won the shot put event and placed second in the discus.