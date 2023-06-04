Bangor and South Haven's varsity girls soccer teams' seasons ended this past week when they both bowed out of the Michigan High School Athletic Association district tournaments.
Bangor took on the Covert Bulldogs in the Division 4 district opener, May 26, easily winning 8-0.
"Our first goal came early in the game and after that there was no turning back," Vikings Coach Antonio Robles said.
Madison Marfia led Bangor with 4 goals and an assist, followed by Sandra Barajas with 3 goals and an assist and Amy Gomezwith a goal and 3 assists.
However, Bangor's semi-final match against Watervliet, this past Tuesday, proved to be much tougher.
"Our Lady Vikings held up and made it tough for the opponent to score," Robles said. "Similarly, the opponent challenged us on the field, too. They managed to get their shot in the first half."
That goal from Watervliet would prove to stand up throughout the second half with the Panthers winning the semi-final 1-0.
Despite the loss, Robles was proud of how his team has played this season.
"The improvement throughout the season is astonishing to see," he said."The ladies played hard until the last second."
South Haven suffered a similar situation in its Division 3 soccer district competition.
The Rams fell to Berrien Springs, 1-0 in the semi-final round this past week at Berrien Springs.