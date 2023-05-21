Bangor’s varsity baseball team split a doubleheader with cross-town rival Bloomingdale this past week.
In the opener, May 15, the game was a dual between the two team’s pitchers, with the Cardinals coming out on top, 3-2, according to Bangor Coach Nick Cox.
The nightcap was a different story, however.
“We got the bats going and were up 14-6 when the game was suspended due to light,” Cox said. “Jr. Martinez struck out 9 in the first game.”
Softball results
The Lady Vikings fared a little better against the Cardinals on May 15, winning both sides of their doubleheader.
“In game one, the Lady Vikes tallied 14 hits,” said Bangor Coach Rickyna Luter. “Izzy Horvath almost threw her first no-hitter, only allowing one hit. The Vikings ended up winning the opener 9-0.”
In game two, Bangor gave up an early lead but ended up winning the contest, 6-5, tallying 13 hits.
Cadence Mitchell led the Vikings’ offense at the plate, going 6-for-8, tallying 5 doubles, a single, and multiple stolen bases. Bryanah Booth went 5-for-8 at the plate, hitting a solo home run, 2 doubles and 2 singles. Emily Wisniewski also went 5-for-8 at the plate, hitting 4 singles and a triple, while on defense, Bangor pitcher Izzy Horvath struck out 22 batters.