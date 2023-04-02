Bangor’s varsity girls soccer team came from behind to defeat Brandywine, 3-2, this past week during the opening game of the spring season.
“After finding ourselves down 2-0 during half-time, we adjusted some players and went into the second half with a positive attitude and great hustle,” Vikings Coach Antonio Robles said. “We were able to turn the score around and came out with the win. Two goals were scored by freshman Madison Marfia and a goal by senior-captain Zyanya Robles. Zyanya also had an assist, and Alejandra Marin also contributed with an assist. We also had a solid defense in the second half.”